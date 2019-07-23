Marsabit in menstrual hygiene campaign

At least more than 300 girls from Uran ward in Moyale sub county are set to benefit from a menstrual hygiene campaign launched by Governor Mohamud Ali's wife Alamitu Jattani on Monday at Elleborr.

The programmed launched will fight to end stigma around menstruation and make sanitary towels accessible to young school girls in the sub county.

While speaking when she launch the program, Governor Mohamud Ali's wife Alamitu Jattani said the initiative will bring hope to many hopeless girls who would have missed school due to lack of sanitary towels.

Through her Mama Guyo Care,she stepped in to alleviate the challenge by donating dignity kits to young girls which can be used up to one year .

Through partners, among them County Government of Marsabit, African Cotton, Kenya Red cross and County First Ladies Association to address the plights of the girls.

She emphasised on menstrual health education saying that girls must understand menstrual are options for sanitary wear and correct knowledge will help them to eradicate harmful menstrual practices.

She urged the community to discard retrogressive cultural practices including female genital mutilation and early marriage and underscored the importance of menstrual and hygiene education that will enable girls to exploit their full potential to be healthier mothers.

She further reminded parents that the best legacies they could bequeath to their children were knowledge and skills that could make them self reliant and contribute meaningfully to the society.

She requested parents to ensure proper early childhood development for their children and advised students to be disciplined and learn hard so that they could pass their examination to justify the huge invest their parents made in their education.