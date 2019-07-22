County commissioner cautions locals against aiding al Shabaab

Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi has cautioned locals sympathetic to al Shabaab operatives and other criminals that they risk prosecution.

Mwangi said that the government is aware that some individuals were aiding al Shabaab operatives in carrying out attacks in the area.

The militants have been active in Ijara constituency in the recent months with the most affected areas being parts of Holugho and Ijara that borders the Boni forest.

In May, security officers on patrol stumbled upon 30 jerricans of assorted food items buried in the ground believed to have been bought by locals for the militants.

Mwangi said that they are investigating the matter with a view to arresting the individuals behind the criminal act.

He spoke in Maslanai on Saturday when he toured the Ijara Technical Institute.

“I want to warn anyone involved in aiding criminals and especially al Shabaab that we will catch up with them soon. You better stop now before the law takes its course,” he said.

Mwangi, however, noted that the majority of residents were supporting the government in the fight against terror by providing actionable information that had led to the thwarting of possible terror attacks.

The administrator also assured the residents that the government was doing everything within its powers to rid the area of al Shabaab operatives.

“All we want is to ensure that peace is restored in the region so that the government can embark on implementing projects meant to improve the welfare of the region,” he said.

Mwangi also called on elders to take the lead in pointing out suspicious characters in their midst.

Leaders who spoke during the meeting said that the government should empower and increase Kenya police reservists because they understand the terrain and are able to move on foot when pursuing the militants.

The elders said that there are areas deep in the Boni forest where security personnel who normally patrol using vehicles cannot reach.

“As elders, we are ready to support the government in its effort in fighting terrorism. We suffer most when they carry attacks,” Bashir Dagane a former civic leader, said.

(edited by O. Owino)