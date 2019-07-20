Close

40,000 LIVES AT STAKE

Starving residents of Tana River call for help

Children, especially from Bura and Bangal, stay away from school and accompany adults to search for water and pasture for livestock

In Summary

• Drought ravages region and more food support needed

• Learning has been disrupted in several schools

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 July 2019 - 00:00
Bura MP Ali Wario in Bangale during a food distribution tour of 16 affected centres in Bura and Bangale
Bura MP Ali Wario in Bangale during a food distribution tour of 16 affected centres in Bura and Bangale
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

More than 40,000 residents of Tana River county are starving and many pupils are out of school. 

The worst-hit areas include Bura and Bangal. Learning has been disrupted as most children accompany their parents in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

Small children and the elderly stay behind as they cannot walk long distances. This was evident during a relief food distribution exercise conducted on Friday.

Elders, led by Daudi Bonaya, urged the government to move with speed and relaunch the livestock offtake programme before the drought wipes them away. In 2017, the government bought and slaughtered emaciated animals in drought-hit areas and distributed meat to starving residents.

At Taake Primary School, it was evident from one blackboard that the learning has not been taking place in the past two months. The blackboard had English lesson notes written on May 7. Three other classes were closed.

At Elneka Primary School, headteacher Issack Mohamud said of 50 pupils, only 15 attend classes. He said the 15 could also stay away if the situation worsens. Mohamud said most of the pupils have been moving with their parents. Nomadism is a common way of life among residents. They return to their residences when there is enough water and pasture. 

MP Ali Wario has called for proper mitigation measures to tackle the problem and ensure it does not get out of hand. He said the March-April short rains were not enough to generate adequate pasture and fill pans and dams. The lawmaker spoke in Hosingo. 

Short-term solutions would involve water trucking and supply of fodder to livestock to avoid competition over scarce resources, which, in many cases, lead to conflict and even deaths.

Wario blamed the problem on national policymakers, saying they focus on farming but have failed to understand residents’ way of life. He appealed to the government to build boarding primary schools to ensure learning continues during ravaging dry spells. 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

MORE:

40,000 residents starving in Tigania West — leaders

Residents depend on prayers since rains have failed for four and a half years.
Counties
1 month ago

Roba appeals for help to feed Mandera's starving residents

Governor says county government alone cannot give sufficient food aid to all residents facing starvation
Counties
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I am not hiding from EACC, says Waititu
    1d ago Central

  2. Baringo MCAs divided over Ruto, Gideon in 2022 poll
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Waste of time! Samboja told on county dissolution bid
    1d ago Coast

  4. Kenya risks running out of pilots due to old age
    3d ago Rift Valley

  5. Man arrested for biting nephew's ears
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos