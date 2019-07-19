Close

FUTURE SISTER CITIES?

Turkey pledges support to Garissa economy

Ambassador tours girls primary school, referral hospital and surgical eye camp staffed by Turkish specialists.

In Summary

• Turkey and its developent agency pledge to support agriculture, education and healthcare. Embassy organised eye surgery camp.

• Garissa proposes reviving a sister city relationship with Turkey's Sanliurfa metropolitan area in Turkey, first proposed in 2014.

 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmed Miroglu and Garissa Health chief officer Isnino Rage on July 18.
PARTNERS: Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmed Miroglu and Garissa Health chief officer Isnino Rage on July 18.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The Turkish government will help Garissa develop its agriculture, education and health sectors.

Ambassador to Kenya Ahmed Miroglu visited Garissa on Thursday and toured Hyuga, Kazuku Girls Primary School and the Garissa Referral Hospital eye surgical camps organised by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The camp was organised as the Turkish Embassy marked the country's July 15 Democracy and National Unity week in Garissa.

 

He said it was the first time the embassy was commemorating an important moment in history, staging events outside Nairobi to honour Garissa county as an important partner.

"We came with eye specialists and university students from Turkey to help improve eyesight for those who cannot afford treatment and surgery," Miroglu said.

The Turkish embassy also distributed eyeglasses to schoolchildren.

The ambassador was accompanied by coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency Emre Yuksek.

They promised more development support to enhance the mutual relationship between Kenya and Turkey.

County secretary Abdi Sheikh, who represented  Governor Ali Korane, thanked the Turkish Embassy and pledged government support for future co-operation.

The secretary requested the embassy to consider reviving a sister city relationship between Garissa county and the Sanliurfa metropolitan area, which was proposed in 2014.

 

“As a county, we stand to proper to greater heights in development following the mutual partnership with the Turkish Government. You have been supporting us for decades and we are not taking that for granted,” Sheikh said.

CEC for Health Ahmednadhir Omar said Garissa will achieve universal healthcare targets through the partnership with Turkey.

He appealed for an exchange programme for medical staff of the two governments to share experience and improve their skills.

(Edited by V.Graham)

