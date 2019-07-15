Milk traders in Wajir get two modern coolers

Two groups of milk vendors in Wajir East subcounty on Saturday received ultramodern coolers.

Each cooler cost Sh10 million. They were delivered to two women groups in Wagberi and Jobararu. They will help more than 1,000 milk traders.

They are the first to be issued and used in Northeastern. The vendors sell camel, cow and goat milk.

Each unit has a capacity of 3,000 litres.

The coolers were bought through a partnership between MP Rashid Kassim and the Ministry of Livestock.

The programme is aimed at increasing the shelf life of the milk, improve hygiene and enable the vendors to store their produce in bulk to generate more income.

Speaking after handing over the machines to the vendors, Kassim said the units will change the fortunes of more than 1,000 milk traders, who store their product in five and 10-litre jerrycans.

“I cannot hide my joy and excitement today as we hand over these units to these mothers who have over the years worked so hard to feed their families through the proceeds of what they get from selling milk, the many challenges they face notwithstanding,” the MP said.

“This is a real game-changer for them and the units will be of help to not only the women groups but the entire county since they are now assured of consuming fresh and clean.”

Kassim urged the national and county governments to assist small-scale traders who are the majority in the country.

“This is a challenge I want to throw to the two sets of governments to work closely with the local leadership and try to address the challenges that this set of small-scale entrepreneurs encounter on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Wagberi Women's Group chairlady Lul Saney said the machines will not only make their business easier and enjoyable, but will also enable them to make more money. Jobararu was represented by Amina Mohammed. They received the units on behalf of their groups.

“I thank everyone who was involved in making this dream a reality. These are things that we see on TV. I never imagined that one day we will have them,” she said.

Speaking at the function, Fred Matoke the deputy director with the state department of Livestock, said they will continue working with other leaders in the region to ensure other milk farmers get the units.