Come back home and uplift the community, Ijara students told

Ijara MP Sophia Abdinoor has told students to return home after studying and offer services.

Speaking in Masalani town after issuing cheques to students in universities and colleges, she told them bring development back home after graduating.

"As we try our level best to pay your school fees, we want to urge you to always remember that east or west home is the best. Always to remember to give back to the community through services and investments,” she said.

Abdinoor said that the Northeastern region is still faced with a big shortage of engineers, doctors and teachers. She challenged locals students to study hard so that they are enrolled for such courses.

She supported calls that were recently made by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who asked the Ministry of Education to investigate mass failure in KCSE exams by students from Northeastern region.

Duale said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha should form a task force to look into the performance of students from the region over the last seven years.

He said if the Education CS will not form a team to investigate the matter, he will petition Parliament to form a select committee over the failures.

“Surely it cannot be that its only students who fail miserably in national exams right from KCPE to KCSE. Yes, we understand we have shortage of teachers, but it should not be used as a reason to give us poor grades,” he said.

Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji, who was the chief guest, urged the students to work hard in their studies . He said it will help them succeed in life.

"You are fully aware of the many challenges we face back home as a region. We need your experience and expertise in your respective fields. Education is the key to success and sustainable growth of a community. Please make use of the opportunity you have been given to achieve your goals,” Haji said.

The event was attended by professionals from Ijara who gave motivational speeches to the students.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)