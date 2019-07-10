Dagane makes u-turn, promises to work with Korane

Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane has pledged to work with Governor Ali Korane three weeks after he claimed to have been locked out of the devolved unit's leadership.

Dagane spoke on Tuesday in Garissa town at a function presided over by Korane.

"Today I want to declare before you that I'm in harmony with my boss, and we are committed to delivering on our mandate. We still have a lot of unfulfilled promises that we need to deliver within the remaining time.”

The deputy governor said having differences in any workplace is common and people disagree.

Dagane had, in his Facebook account, claimed that lack of consideration and consultation were among key issues that the governor needed to address for effective leadership.

“As a principal assistant and the most senior county official from the Samawadal community, I would not bargain with anybody for the rights of my people and the programmes that they're entitled to," he had said.

Some MCAs among them Masalani's Abubakar Shide distanced themselves from his complaints and urged him to stop dragging the entire community into his personal issues with the governor.

Korane’s community – Adduwak – and Dagane’s clan formed a pre-election deal which propelled them to victory.

Yesterday, Dagane said he is committed to supporting his boss in developing Garissa.

The governor did not delve into the matter and instead talked about the projects his administration has lined up to benefit residents.

Sources said elders from both sides had intervened to bring the two together.

The genesis of their differences was the appointment of the deputy governor's opponents, including former Deputy Governor Hussein Abdullahi, to Korane’s administration.