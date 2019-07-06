Team Inua Mama to focus on uplifting women

The newly-formed Inua Mama Mashinani parliamentary women group now says their focus is to empower women at the grassroots both economically and socially.

The over 30 nominated and elected MPs and Senators yesterday visited Garissa and Tana River counties where they raised funds to support women groups.

The group will also support youth and people living with disabilities.

Speaking at Garissa Primary chairperson Alice Wahome said that women have in the past been used by the political class only to be abandoned when the elections are over.

The Kandara MP said that the group is not allied to the Tangatanga, Kieleweke and Embrace factions nor is it involved in the 2022 succession politics.

“We are here in Garissa and Tana River to raise funds for women at the grassroots most of whom today are breadwinners for their families,” she said.

The Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association chair Purity Ngirici said that despite their numbers women have not capitalised on their strength to gain political ground.

“Women at the grassroots are used to dance for the political class who are mostly men but when it comes sharing of resources and major decision makings they are left out,” Ngirici said.

She said mentioning the imbalance was not a campaign to isolate men but a demand that women are recognised and given their rightful share of resources and positions.

Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said they are targeting women at the grassroots who have no or little say in the day to day political arena.

Nominated Senator Falhadha Iman said women in the rural areas have a key role to play in raising their families and that's why they needed empowerment.

“I want to appeal to my fellow women to embrace each other and most importantly empower each other because it is the only way we can make progress,” she said.

(edited by O. Owino)