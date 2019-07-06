Close

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

Four arrested in Nema crackdown on plastic bags

Owners of hotels and business premises discharging sewage and other and untreated effluent into the environment also targeted

In Summary

• Four people have been arrested for the last one week in Garissa following enhanced enforcement of plastic bags ban by officials from National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

Volunteer Youth from Garissa collect plastic bags in Garissa town in april this year in a campaign to educate the public on NEMA ban and the penalties therein.
picture of Garissa story Volunteer Youth from Garissa collect plastic bags in Garissa town in april this year in a campaign to educate the public on NEMA ban and the penalties therein.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

At least four people have been arrested over the last week in Garissa following a crackdown on plastic bags by the National Environmental Management Authority

 

Nema is arresting owners of hotels and other business premises discharging sewage and other and untreated effluent into the environment.

The authority said the premised ought to have Efficient Discharge License, a clearance showing compliance with required waste management procedures.

Nema county director Adhan Bile said they were also investigating the source of plastic paper bags.

There have also been allegations that huge consignments, including banned plastic bags, were being smuggled across the border from neighbouring Somalia.

“I want to warn to those behind the business that we will soon catch up with them,” Bile said.

He said the four suspects have been arraigned in court and charged.

“We are continuing with our operations to ensure the plastic ban is fully complied with.” 

 

Saadia Hashim Mohamed who led the enforcement team said the crackdown will persist to ensure all environmental laws are complied with.

“We have issued warnings to institutions who did not adhere to EDL and we expect them to abide by the law or face prosecution,” Saadia said.

She said the authority was engaging institutions to ensure compliance with the environmental audit report.

The crackdown team was reinforced by police officers and county enforcement askaris.

Nema has made similar arrests in other counties including Busia, Baringo, Homa Bay and Nairobi.

On Monday, the authority raided a hotel belonging to former President Daniel Arap Moi and arrested the manager for non-compliance.

Rift Valley Hills Resort, one of the Lake Bogoria Spa group of resorts, was among ten premises raided in an impromptu crackdown. Ten people, one from each hotel, was arrested.

The hotel's manager Oliver Okuku was arrested and taken to Kabarnet police station.

