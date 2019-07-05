Abdi, Abdullahi shake hands, end rivalry

The long-standing political differences between former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi and his successor Mohamed Abdi have been resolved.

The duo fell out immediately after the 2017 General Elections when loser Abdullahi challenged the outcome in court, even proceeding to the Supreme Court. It upheld Abdi's victory

Their handshake was brokered on Thursday by MPs Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), his Wajir East and Tarbaj counterparts Rashid Kassim and Ahmed Bashane and prominent elders led by Mzee Omar Hajji and Sultan Najib Ugas, among others.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday after the deal, a visibly joyful Abdi thanked everyone s involved in bringing him and his arch-rival together for the betterment of the county.

“This is a very big day for the great people of Wajir. They have been patiently waiting to see this happen and it has. I want to sincerely thank my brother Abdullahi for choosing to work with me. It shows his maturity,” he said.

He added, "We can now look forward to working cohesively as leaders and residents because without unity we surely cannot achieve much.”

Abdi said the county still has a long to go in development.

Abdullahi pledged to ensure the progress initiated when devolution began successfully completed.

“We agreed that for the sake of the people of Wajir, we put divisions and the long legal battle behind us and work together for unity and progress of the county," Abdullahi said.

Edited by R.Wamochie