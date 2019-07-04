Garissa MCAs want military camp closed over torture claims

Garissa MCAs want the military camp in Sangailu closed and its officers relocated over alleged misuse of powers.

Yesterday, the county assembly suspended its sittings so members could attend a press conference over an incident in which a herder was allegedly tortured by Kenya Defence Forces soldiers from the camp.

The MCAs demanded that the military base in Hulugho subcounty be closed and moved to the border with Somalia. They said residents’ hospitality has been taken for weakness and that has cost the region lives and injuries.

In a statement read by Irshad Hilowle (Ijara), they said the KDF is creating enmity with residents, instead of treating them as assets in the war on crime and insecurity. Hilowle accused the officers of presiding over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“We condemn the inhuman act by the Kenya Defence Forces against innocent civilians. It’s unfortunate that they have turned against citizens they are supposed to protect,” he said.

Sangailu MCA Abdullahi Mohamed said such cases have been on the rise. He said one resident was taken away by the soldiers and has never been seen again. The ward rep urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.

“Enough is enough. We can’t allow such atrocities to continue. Victims of unlawful execution must receive justice and measures put in place to prevent further violation of these residents’ rights,” Abdullahi said.

The officers have failed on their purpose to protect residents and must be relocated immediately, he said, adding the Constitution protects everyone.

In a video clip that has gone viral, a herder by the name Isse Ahmed is seen wailing in pain and his rear burned with a hot object. A senior military officer is seen calming down residents of Sangailu and promising to take the victim for treatment. The officer also pledges to take action against those involved.

Villagers said Ahmed was looking after goats near the military camp, which is just a kilometre from his home, at around 6pm before he went missing.

Local leaders and elders initiated a search. At the camp, the soldiers said they had nobody by that name. An hour later, however, the KDF officers called the leaders to go for the person. He was unable to walk or stand on his feet because of injuries said to have been inflicted by the soldiers.

