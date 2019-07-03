Principal determined to keep needy Embu girls in school

Needy students who join a girls’ secondary school in Embu will not drop out following an innovative programme introduced by the principal.

Nancy Njoroge of St Agnes Kiaganari Girls’ Secondary School in Embu East is mobilising able students to raise fees for their needy colleagues. The girls can contribute up to Sh500 each.

Njoroge said many needy students drop out of school because of the lack of sustainable support programmes.

Her programme will enable the needy learners to be supported by well-to-do colleagues up to Form 4.

“We have girls who join secondary school but cannot complete education, girls who cannot raise school fees, who are disadvantaged,” she said.

Njoroge said she mobilises students to contribute and raise fees for the needy ones. The girls contribute a maximum of Sh500 each.

Currently, 10 students are being supported by the programme. “It’s also a way of giving back to the community,” she said.

The principal further said she has been organising walks to raise fees for the needy. She noted that education is the only way out of poverty, hence supporting girls to complete their secondary education will add value to their future.

Student Sandra Yusuf said this year, they held a 16-kilometre walk. Students are calling upon the community and leaders to support needy students to pursue education.

Able parents support Njoroge's programme. “Every child has a right to education and as a parent, I find it worth to support a needy student in my own small way,” Catherine Mwaniki said.

