Man held for allegedly stabbing wife to death in Mandera

Police in Mandera have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death early Monday morning.

The man identified as Abdiweli Adan Noor is said to have stabbed Halima Mohamed Koree, 28, more than 20 times, killing her on the spot in Mandera’s Bula Jamhuri.

Police sources told the Star the man attempted to hide the body in a room.

Mandera police boss Erick Ngetich confirmed the incident, saying police on patrol found the body lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the house.

“We have arrested the suspect, and he will be arraigned in court. We are conducting further investigations to establish the motive of the killing,” he said on the phone on Monday.

The police boss said a postmortem had been conducted and will be released for burial according to Islamic rites.

The killing adds to the soaring number of lives lost in domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Women leaders in Mandera have called for strict legislation to protect women.

Mandera nominated MCA Hindia Hussein said people should stand up against gender violence and denounce the local dispute resolution method known as maslaha.

“We are saddened by this incident. This is unusual among the Muslim community. We want the law to take its full course,” she told journalists in Mandera.

MCAs hinted at passing laws preventing the vice at the county assembly.

“Men have forgotten their responsibility, mothers have been fending for their families, while some men engage in drugs. They sometimes beat and kill their wives,” nominated MCA Sokorey Maalim said.

She claimed police have been colluding with people brewing chang'aa.

Leaders urged women to report such incidents.