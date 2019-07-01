Marsabit governor promises residents equal share of growth

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali has assured residents that no region will be left behind in the development and each ward will get a fair share of the cake.

He promised to focus on early childhood education in the county by getting quality human resources, infrastructure and instructional and learning materials.

The governor said the county government has supplied books to ECDE schools to help teachers implement the new competency-based curriculum.

Ali spoke to residents at Butiye Primary School.

The governor said the county government has bought more than 4,200 textbooks, 18,000 chairs, 4,500 tables and 1,735 packets of modelling clay for early childhood education learners to develop critical thinking, oral and visual literacy skills.

Ali urged residents to actively participate in public forums to identify and prioritise key development projects.

In his development tour in Moyale subcounty, the governor said that this is not the time to engage in politics.

"What the people want is development."

He further urged residents to live in harmony regardless of the tribe.

The governor said they are upgrading roads and he will be launch several other projects that will change the face of the county.

Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo urged contractors to give the local youths first priority in employment.

"We want the local community to benefit from the projects in their area," he said

Marsabit Senator Godana Hargura urged the national government to increase county allocation.