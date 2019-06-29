Triumphant first graduation since Garissa attack

Four years after one of the worst attacks in Kenyan history, Garissa University held its first graduation ceremony on Friday in a poignant colourful ceremony.

Memories of the al Shabaab attack that claimed lives of 148 people, most of them students, are still fresh in the minds of many.

The ceremony started with a minute of silence to remember students and security officers killed in the terror attack.

More than 400 students graduated in a ceremony in which many said, "The pen is mightier than the barrel of the gun."

Most of the survivors, who were government-sponsored students, were transferred to Eldoret-based Moi University.

National Assembly Majority leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, the chief guest, said the attack of April 2, 2015, was the darkest moment in his political career.

“We will not forget what happened on that April 2. But no challenge is too great not to be overcome. Al Shabab wanted this university closed but now these are the fruits of our resilience,” Duale said.

He urged the university management to remain innovative and consult with all stakeholders to ensure timely interventions in handling insecurity and violent extremism which he said remained a global challenge.

The ceremony was attended by MPs Mohamed Dahiye (Dadaab), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Sophia Abdinoor (Ijara) and Garissa Senator Mohamed Yussuf Haji.

University chancellor The university’s chancellor Helen Sambili appreciated government’s effort in enhancing the security in and around the university after the terror attack.

"We remember those who lost their lives and their families. The university will remain strong and it will transform this region,” Sambili said.

Security was tight in and around the university with armed security officers stationed in various strategic places along Kismayu Road leading to the university compound.

Since the attack, security has been enhanced with a police post inside the university, more patrols, fencing, surveillance cameras and other measures.

After the attack, Kenyan Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery (now deceased) acknowledged during a parliamentary committee meeting that intelligence reports warning of an attack were ignored and that operations during the siege were poorly coordinated.

