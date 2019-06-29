Embu county to process coffee, sell directly to buyers

Embu county will soon start selling coffee directly to buyers once the Sh130 million Kavutiri milling factory is commissioned next month.

Governor Martin Wambora said farmers will no longer take their produce to the Nairobi exchange market, which, he said, is 'infested' with cartels.

"We've agreed with all coffee factories that they will be taking their coffee to Kavutiri coffee factory where it will be processed ready for marketing,” he said.

The county chief spoke during a forum for coffee factory leaders at the Kenya School of Government. The county will target buyers from the US, especially California, and the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia, among other markets.

“Marketing of coffee through the factory will bring to an end the blending of Embu coffee, which is of high quality, with other coffee, hence lowering its quality and the price,” Wambora said.

Construction of the factory began in 2008. It has accrued Sh126.4 million debt. Twenty-four cooperative societies that jointly undertook the project secured a Sh90 million loan five years ago. They have been struggling to repay, but, together with interests, it still stands at Sh126.4 million.

Wambora appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to waive it.

“The debt is a result of accrued interests after farmers secured loans for the factory and were unable to service it. However, I will ask the President to write off the debt when he comes to commission the factory next month.”

The county government assisted the farmers with about Sh38 million, which was used to finish up the construction works. Wambora said they are in the process of instituting a board of management to run the factory.

