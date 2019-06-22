Close

ENVIRONMENT

Wajir to make laws on forest conservation

Also targeted are regulations aimed at finding alternatives to charcoal.

In Summary

• The governor said his administration in partnership with Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),  has earmarked a large tract of land in Eldas as a research station.

• Also targeted are regulations aimed at finding alternatives to charcoal to minimise trees loss.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
22 June 2019 - 00:00
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi speaking in Wajir town.
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi speaking in Wajir town.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The county government of Wajir is set to prepare county bills on forest conservation and management.

Also targeted are regulations aimed at finding alternatives to charcoal to minimise trees loss.

Governor Mohamed Abdi last week called on all stakeholders both at the county and national government to work towards achieving better forest cover for the region.

 

He spoke in his office in Wajir when he received a delegation from the Department of Environment and Forestry led by Chief Administrative Secretary  Mohamed Elmi.

The delegation was in Wajir to asses the impact of climate change in the area and to explore best species of trees for afforestation in the county. 

“We all need to come up with ways on how best to save endangered trees species and further introduce trees of commercial value such as the 'bamba' tree that is doing very well in Kitui under similar climatic conditions,” the governor said.

The governor said his administration in partnership with Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),  has earmarked a large tract of land in Eldas as a research station.

“We will further work together on how best to broadcast the seeds of those shrubs that do well in our habitat and are good fodder for our livestock,” he said.

The governor said the ward-based climate fund projects shall be used to sensitise residents and invest in climate-smart agriculture and afforestation programmes. 

(Edited by O. Owino)

More:

Wajir launches bursary, scholarship fund

Sh82 million distributed for bursaries and scholarships in county's 30 words.
Counties
1 week ago

Climate change has slackened growth, says Wajir governor

Says State to adopt means 2 account 4 risks associated with climate change.
Counties
4 weeks ago

Wajir closes food kiosks after Cholera outbreak

County health executive Abdihakim Billow says the most affected is wajir town.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    2d ago Eastern

  3. MCAs want former senator Kivuti to suceed Wambora
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  5. Rivatex revival in full throttle as Uhuru set to open new ...
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos