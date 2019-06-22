Wajir to make laws on forest conservation

The county government of Wajir is set to prepare county bills on forest conservation and management.

Also targeted are regulations aimed at finding alternatives to charcoal to minimise trees loss.

Governor Mohamed Abdi last week called on all stakeholders both at the county and national government to work towards achieving better forest cover for the region.

He spoke in his office in Wajir when he received a delegation from the Department of Environment and Forestry led by Chief Administrative Secretary Mohamed Elmi.

The delegation was in Wajir to asses the impact of climate change in the area and to explore best species of trees for afforestation in the county.

“We all need to come up with ways on how best to save endangered trees species and further introduce trees of commercial value such as the 'bamba' tree that is doing very well in Kitui under similar climatic conditions,” the governor said.

The governor said his administration in partnership with Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), has earmarked a large tract of land in Eldas as a research station.

“We will further work together on how best to broadcast the seeds of those shrubs that do well in our habitat and are good fodder for our livestock,” he said.

The governor said the ward-based climate fund projects shall be used to sensitise residents and invest in climate-smart agriculture and afforestation programmes.

