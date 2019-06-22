MCAs to move to court over cancelled 700 jobs

A section of Mandera MCAs has threatened to move to court to challenge a decision by the executive to cancel over 700 new appointments.

Governor Ali Roba on June 14 wrote to the county Public Service Board to cancel the appointments citing irregularities during the recruitment exercise.

The recruits were due to report on July 1, 2019.

But Goticha MCA Mohamed Guyo said the power to cancel appointments was vested on the Public Service Board and the High Court.

Guyo told journalists the assembly would seek legal redress if the executive does not rescind its decision.

Some Mandera town youth have expressed anger and frustration at the turn of events which they said had badly affected them emotionally and psychologically.

“The move that was taken by the executive totally contravened the law. There is no way you can issue one with an appointment letter only for you to cancel it” Ibrahim Yussuf said.

He accused the executive of interfering with the mandate of the county Public Service Board.

“The executive should stick to its roles and do what it is mandated by the constitution. The issue of hiring is purely a PSB affair,” he said.

Abdiwahab Derrow said the cancellation had come as a shocker to some of them who had resigned from their previous jobs.

“We demand that the executive revokes its unfair decision over mere allegation of irregularities based on baseless social media complaints,” he said.

Mid last year, the county advertised vacancies in various postions in the county public service.

More than 5,000 applicants expressed interest but only about 700 were selected because of budget constraints.

Immediately after the shortlisting was done unsuccessful applicants accused the public service board of corruption and favouritism in the process.

The dissatisfaction attracted the attention of the EACC, which advised the county government to suspend the process.

(Edited by O. Owino)