Missing AP officer found, survived on tree bark

The AP officer missing since the Saturday IED attack by terrorists in Wajir East survived without water and ate tree bark until he was rescued by villagers.

The officer, Harun Kibera, was the driver of the Land Cruiser that ran over the explosive Khorof Harar.

Seven police officers were killed on the spot, two others were wounded and Kibera was missing.

He was found on Wednesday evening by villagers right at the border, 8km from the attack site. He was malnourished and weak.

Kubera had stripped off his boots and uniform that could again make him a Shabaab target. He moved slowly without shoes, travelling cautiously. It was scorching hot, so he moved when it was cooler.

Wajir county police commander Stephen Ngetich said he had been flown to Nairobi for hydration and treatment.

He praised Kibera's courage and endurance and the courage of the villagers who rescued him.

Ngetich said Kibera told him that immediately after the attack he vanished into a thicket, proceeded towards the border and ended up in a village.

He explained himself to the villagers. They contacted authorities who picked him up.

Area MP Rashid Kassim praised residents who helped rescue the officer.

“I thank my constituents for their good work in recovering and rescuing the missing officer. I encourage members of the public who live in Khorof Harar and neighbouring towns to collaborate with security agencies," he said.

On Tuesday, Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik visited the area and warned residents in border towns against aiding al Shabaab. He said they would be harshly punished according to law.

He said border towns will soon receive additional armed National Police reservists who will be clearly identified by uniforms and badges and will complement the work of the Regular Police. They will be well remunerated, he said.

Birik was joined by Governor Mohamed Abdi and MPs as well as the county and regional security team.

