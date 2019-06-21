MCAs disown deputy governor for his 'I'm isolated' statement

A group of Garissa MCAs has dissociated itself from deputy Governor Abdi Dagane's claim that he has been locked out of the day-to-day management of the county government.

Dagane had on Wednesday, through Facebook, accused Governor Ali Korane of not consulting him in running the devolved unit.

On Thursday, the MCAs Adow Mohamed [Holugho], Abddullahi Omar [Sangailu], Abubakar Shide [Masalani] and Irshad Holowle [Ijara] said the DG's views were personal and asked him to stop dragging the Samawadhal community in his problems.

“We distance ourselves from the deputy governor's Facebook statement purporting to be on behalf of our community. We want to categorically dismiss the statement as personal,” Masalani MCA Shide said.

He added: “We are happy with the way Governor Korane is running the affairs of the county. At no given time have we felt isolated.”

Mohamed said if the deputy governor had personal issues with his boss, he should have used the right channels to complain.

“We are shocked by the turn of events and even more so the manner in which he decided to express his frustrations. As a mature leader, you try to consult widely before resorting to what the deputy governor did,” he said.

Also at the press conference in Garissa town were CECs Adow Jubat [Trade], Habiba Nasib [Education], Abdi Omar [Transport] and several elders.

The deputy governor sensationally claimed that there were unfulfilled promises.

The Facebook statement read in part: “When I took an oath alongside the governor on the 21st day of August, 2017, we had a lot of zeal and vigour to transform Garissa into a regional hub.

“As a principal assistant and the most senior county official from the Samawadal community, I would not bargain with anybody for the rights of my people and the programs that they're entitled to. We are not any person’s guest in this county government and our efforts to realise a better Garissa won’t be derailed nor diverted from its intended course."

The deputy governor said he planned to have a series of meetings with his community ‘to draw a clear map envisioned with better goals’.

Korane’s community [Adduwak] and Dagane’s clan formed a pre-election coalition which propelled them to victory.