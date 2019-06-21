Mandera quarries to be opened but in a structured manner - Matiang'i

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has re-assured Mandera leaders that quarry mines in the region will be re-opened soon but in a structured manner.

"It is not the intention of the government to sabotage or kill the economy of Mandera. Our only concern has been the level of insecurity at the quarries," Matiang'i told the leaders in his office on Thursday.

The leaders included Governor Ali Roba and Senator Mahmud Mohamed.

The meeting discussed the security situation in the county, the closure of the border customs office and the ban on quarries.

Quarrying was banned in March last year as the government moved to end the killings of the miners by militants targeting non-locals.

The High Court lifted the ban, but the stone mining has remained in limbo.

Matiang'i said the re-opening of the quarries will be done in phases and zoned as per the guidance of office of county commissioner, the National Police Service and county government.

“The increasing insecurity incidents in Mandera are alarming and are hampering development, but we have made good progress and an announcement will soon be forthcoming from the national government,” he said.

Roba was concerned that the closure of Kenya Somalia border since 2014 had slowed economic growth and denied the country Sh3 billion revenue annually.

Matiang'i said neighbouring Ethiopia was peaceful and told the leaders to ask themselves why peace lacked in their region.

A few months ago, two Cuban doctors based in Mandera were kidnapped on their way to work and taken across the border with Somalia. They are still in captivity.

Lafey MP Abdi Mude, whose constituency is frequently attacked by al Shabaab militants, called on the state to post special security forces to conclusively deal with the militants.

The other leaders at the meeting were MPs Bashir Abdullahi [Mandera North], Hassan Kullow [Banissa], Ali Adan [Mandera South], Yusuf Haji [Mandera West] and Omar Mohamed [Mandera East]