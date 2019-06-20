Marsabit launches spraying of homes to contain kala-azar

Marsabit has launched a vector spraying exercise targeting 12,000 households and destruction breeding sites in the fight against deadly Kala-azar.

The drive will be conducted in Logologo, Korr and Laisamis which have been affected.

Health executive Jama Wolde said they have been implementing interventions to control the disease, including availing drugs and diagnostic tests kits.

Community sensitisation and awareness and distribution of insecticide-treated nets and insect repellents have been done.

He said they have opened a testing center at the Laisamis Hospital and outpatient clinic at the Logologo Health Centre to contain spread.

"A total of 1,180 people have been screened. Of the 271 who tested positive, 202 were treated and discharged. Some 41 are still admitted in various hospitals while 13 are under outpatient treatment,' Wolde said.

He said the diseases has killed 15 people died with most victims from laisamis subcounty.

Governor Mohamud Ali thanked partners and stakeholders, saying their contribution was key in containing the disease.

He said the county had bought enough medicine for treatment and diagnosis.

The governor said NHIF cover for 10,000 households that has not been active for the last two months due to contract expiry have been renegotiated and will be active after signing of a new contract in two weeks time.

He asked residents to be patient with ambulances saying demand had outweighed supply by far. "We expect the county assembly to approve the supplementary budget so we can increase these services," he said.

Senator Godana Hargura applauded the county government for their effort in containing the Kala-zar. He urged stakeholders to help the county government in controlling such diseases.

Hargura asked the national government to establish Kala-azar control centres which are fully equipped with diagnostic facilities and testing kits in the county.

