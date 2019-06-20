Close

SEVEN OFFICERS KILLED

Call meeting to address security challenges, Birik told

Security officers told to adopt reliable intelligence gathering techniques to counter terrorist acts

• The Kenya Livestock Marketing Council chairman Dubat Amey wants political leaders and elders to meet with security chiefs to address rising cases of insecurity.

• Security officers have stopped transport along the Mandera-Garissa route with intelligence indicating plans to attack buses ferrying passengers.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik at Khorof Harar in Wajir county on Tuesday June 18, 2019
CONCERNED: Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik at Khorof Harar in Wajir county on Tuesday June 18, 2019
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik has been asked to call an urgent meeting of political leaders and elders to address rising cases of insecurity.

Kenya Livestock Marketing Council chairman Dubat Amey on Wednesday said recent attacks show there was need to invest in reliable intelligence gathering to enable police officers to mount prompt response.

 

On Saturday last week, seven police officers were killed after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during a patrol at Khorof Harar in Wajir.

Days earlier, several AP officers were injured in a similar incidence in Mandera.

Security officers have stopped transport along the Mandera-Garissa route with intelligence indicating plans to attack buses ferrying passengers.

On Tuesday, Birik toured Khorof Harar in the company of county security committees and local leaders led by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi.

Dubat said visiting the scene of crime after an incident has already happened and lives lost was not adding value to the fight against terror.

“It makes no sense for security officials and leaders to rush to crime scenes a day later in the name of condoling with victims with the promise of pursuing the terrorists. It is a mockery to the fallen officers, their relatives and residents,” Dubat told reporters in Garissa town.

He said the meeting of leaders, security officials and elders from Mandera, Wajir and Garissa will come up with resolutions to detect and tackle emerging challenges.

 

“Let us walk the talk and come together to face this menace head on. We can't continue losing lives to terror every now and then,” he said.

The killing of the officers has caused fear among residents with teachers and nurses mulling fleeing the area.

An AP is still missing alongside two reservists. The government has mounted aerial and ground surveillance in search of the missing officers who are believed to have been abducted by militants from Somalia.

Birik said they will enhance a multi-agency operation to rescue the officers.

Edited by Peter Obuya

