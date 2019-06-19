Mandera communities pledge unity against criminals

Communities on the Mandera border have agreed to unite against criminals trying to create hostility amongst them.

They reached agreement on Monday at a peace meeting at Burmayo village in Mandera South.

Present were Mandera CEC for Public Service and Conflict Management and Cohesion Ahmed Sheikh and Islamic Relief Peace Co-coordinator Abdi Harun.

The dialogue meeting included peace delegations from both communities.

The aim was to quell tension between the two communities following a recent clash in which six people were injured, some from each side.

The peace meeting agreed that any individual or armed gangs attacking innocent civilians will be labelled criminals and dealt in accordance with the law.

“We two communities will deal with any individual hell-bent on disrupting unity as an individual. There will be no generalisations of community X or Z,” Sheikh said in a statement.

The two communities agreed to continue sharing scarce resources such as pasture and water at all times.

The struggle for water and pasture for livestock has been the biggest cause of conflict amongst many communities in northern Kenya.