Don't help terrorists, Wajir residents warned

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik on Tuesday warned residents in border towns against aiding terror militia, saying they will be severely punished.

It is feared that some residents, including government officials, are aiding the Somalia-based al Shabaab terrorists.

Speaking in Khorof Harar, the scene of the IED attack that killed seven policemen on Saturday, Birik said the war on terror can never be won if residents are aiding the militia.

He was consoling residents and affirmed the government commitment to fight terror.

During the attack, two other police officers were injured. One is missing.

Birik was accompanied by the county and regional security teams and Governor Mohamed Abdi, MPs Rashid Kasim, Ahmed Bashane and Ahmed Abdisalan of Wajir East, Tarbaj and Wajir North constituencies, respectively.

“I urge residents to desist from these acts and instead be patriotic. You are the ones who suffer the most since all economic activities stall in times of insecurity, terror included," Birik said.

He said border towns will soon receive additional police reservists who will be easily identifiable and well-remunerated to a complement the work of the regular police.