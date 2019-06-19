Close

CALL IN THE ARMY

Don't help terrorists, Wajir residents warned

Anyone abetting militants or withholding information will be severely punished

In Summary

• On Saturday last week, seven police officers were killed in an IED attack; two were injured, one is still missing.

• Some residents, including government officials, are feared to be aiding the Somalia-based terror group.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
19 June 2019 - 00:00
Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim and Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik in a during a security meeting in Khorof Harar on Tuesday.Seven police officers were killed in an IED attack on Saturday;one is still missing .
TERROR AFTERMATH: Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim and Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik in a during a security meeting in Khorof Harar on Tuesday.Seven police officers were killed in an IED attack on Saturday;one is still missing .
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik on Tuesday warned residents in border towns against aiding terror militia, saying they will be severely punished.

It is feared that some residents, including government officials, are aiding the Somalia-based al Shabaab terrorists.

Speaking in Khorof Harar, the scene of the IED attack that killed seven policemen on Saturday, Birik said the war on terror can never be won if residents are aiding the militia.

He was consoling residents and affirmed the government commitment to fight terror.

During the attack, two other police officers were injured. One is missing.

Birik was accompanied by the county and regional security teams and Governor Mohamed Abdi, MPs Rashid Kasim, Ahmed Bashane and Ahmed Abdisalan of Wajir East, Tarbaj and Wajir North constituencies, respectively.

“I urge residents to desist from these acts and instead be patriotic. You are the ones who suffer the most since all economic activities stall in times of insecurity, terror included," Birik said.

He said border towns will soon receive additional police reservists who will be easily identifiable and well-remunerated to a complement the work of the regular  police. 

I have always insisted  the problem on our borders is bigger and requires the military who have the numbers and the machinery to fight al Shabaab
MP Rashid Kasim

MP Kasim repeated his call for the government to deploy a specialised anti-terror security force in all the border towns of Korof Harar, Konton and Kharsa.

 

“I have always insisted that the problem on our borders is bigger and requires the military who have the numbers and the machinery to fight  Shabaab," he said.

Kasim urged residents not to harbour criminals but to help security forces by sharing information.

Governor Abdi said no meaningful development can be achieved in an insecure environment and urged residents to cooperate with the security forces by providing actionable information.

“  There have been fears that some locals including government officials are aiding the Somali based al Shabaab terror group,”  he said.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
19 June 2019 - 00:00

