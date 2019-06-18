Mandera executive cancels recruitment of 700 job applicants

The Mandera executive has decided to cancel the recruitment of 700 job applicants.

Towards the end of last year, the county advertised vacancies. But of the more than 5,000 applicants, only about 700 were selected because of budget constraints.

However, immediately after the shortlisting was done, residents, especially the unsuccessful applicants, started complaining and accusing the public service board of corruption and favouritism in the entire drive.

The dissatisfaction attracted the attention of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, which advised the county government to suspend the process.

“Through a cabinet resolution dated June 14, 2019, cabinet members after intensive and lengthy deliberations on the Mandera county government recruitment exercise 2019, resolved to cancel the whole recruitment exercise,” the statement reads.

It said the cabinet noted that the county's image has been dented by negative publicity surrounding the recruitment.

The cabinet resolved that the cancellation of the recruitment would go a long way in restoring public confidence in the county hiring process.

Members agreed that the county government must continue to be seen as an equal opportunity employer, without bias or favouritism.

The cabinet directed the county secretary should communicate its decision to cancel the recruitment to the County Public Service Board and convey the decision to the candidates who were shortlisted.

The decision will also be communicated through print media, public notice boards and the county website.

A CEC, who spoke to the Star on condition of anonymity, said the drive was conducted fairly before it was politicised.

The decision to cancel the exercise has been met with mixed reaction.

While some support the move, others are unhappy with the cancellation.

“A process that was fairly done was put under investigation because of unsubstantiated claims that it's not supported by any evidence of wrongdoing. As one of the applicants who was shortlisted, I'm angry and feel short-changed,” Mohamed Abdi said.

But Ibrahim Hassan welcomed the executive's decision to cancel the recruitment, saying it was not transparent.