Join Jubilee if you want Uhuru's support, says Duale

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has told those who want President Uhuru Kenyatta's support in 2022 to join Jubilee.

He said Uhuru will only support a presidential candidate from the party.

Duale was reacting to National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo, who urged Uhuru to carefully choose his successor so his legacy in the war against corruption is not tainted. They spoke during the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o's mother last Friday.

“President Uhuru is the Jubilee leader. If you want to succeed him, then you have no choice but to resign from your party and join Jubilee,” Duale said.

“You should be ready to battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto for the presidential nomination in 2022. In the event you win, which is most unlikely, we will support you.”

Duale spoke in Garisa town. He urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to disband his party if he wants the support of Uhuru.

The handshake has divided the Jubilee right in the middle. While some support it, others say it has rocked the party.

Those in support of the handshake argue that it had lowered political temperatures and it is good for unity and economic growth.