Close

RESIGN FROM YOUR PARTY

Join Jubilee if you want Uhuru's support, says Duale

He said Uhuru will only support a presidential candidate from the party.

In Summary

• Says Uhuru will only support a presidential candidate from the party.

• Duale spoke in Garisa town. He urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to disband his party if he wants the support of Uhuru.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
18 June 2019 - 00:00
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale in Garissa town yesterday
2022 POLITICS: National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale in Garissa town yesterday
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has told those who want President Uhuru Kenyatta's support in 2022 to join Jubilee.

He said Uhuru will only support a presidential candidate from the party.

Duale was reacting to National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo, who urged Uhuru to carefully choose his successor so his legacy in the war against corruption is not tainted. They spoke during the burial of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o's mother last Friday.

 

“President Uhuru is the Jubilee leader. If you want to succeed him, then you have no choice but to resign from your party and join Jubilee,” Duale said.

“You should be ready to battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto for the presidential nomination in 2022. In the event you win, which is most unlikely, we will support you.”

Duale spoke in Garisa town. He urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to disband his party if he wants the support of Uhuru.

The handshake has divided the Jubilee right in the middle. While some support it, others say it has rocked the party.

Those in support of the handshake argue that it had lowered political temperatures and it is good for unity and economic growth.

More:

Duale denies plot to impeach Matiang'i

Duale accused his Minority counterpart John Mbadi of politicising the war on graft.
News
3 weeks ago

Duale, Murkomen in bitter exchange over Health Laws Bill

Duale fired the first salvo terming Murkomen as 'hypocritical' over the Bill.
News
1 month ago

Duale impersonator arrested for conning people through Facebook

He is being held at the Central Police Station for obtaining money by false pretence.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
18 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Women leaders tell off counterparts backing Embrace Movement
    1d ago Central

  2. Rongo house help gets life sentence for defiling boy, 6
    10h ago Nyanza

  3. Complainant in Sh500 million land case lied to court, says ...
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Mombasa ports traffic grows, report shows
    1d ago Coast

  5. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos