Wajir launches bursary, scholarship fund

Sh82 million distributed for bursaries and scholarships in county's 30 words

In Summary

• Form 4 leavers urged to pursue education courses to fill shortfall.

• Some 5,405 students in secondary schools and 2,150 students in tertiary institutions are expected to benefit.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
15 June 2019 - 00:00
Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi speaking in wajir town when he officially launched the County Bursary Fund for the 2018/19 Financial Year.
picture of wajir governor Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi speaking in wajir town when he officially launched the County Bursary Fund for the 2018/19 Financial Year.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Form 4 leavers in Wajir have been urged to pursue education courses to fill the shortage of teachers

Governor Mohamed Abdi said the solution to the teacher shortage lies with the residents themselves.

He was speaking in Wajir town on Friday during the launch of the County Bursary Fund for the 2019-20 financial year.

 
 
 

He distributed Sh82 million for bursaries and scholarships to students in secondary and tertiary institutions drawn from the 30 county wards.

Some 5,405 students in secondary schools and 2,150 students in tertiary institutions will benefit.

“The issue of teachers shortage cannot be overemphasised. The teacher-student ratio still remains big.  We cannot think of our students performing well in national exams as long as the teacher-students ratio remains big,” Abdi said.

The governor himself is a teacher by profession. He said leaders in Wajir and the entire Northeastern region have been vocal and consistent in urging boys and girls to pursue "this noble profession" and be employed.

"You are the solution to this problem," he said.

The Education ministry says the county has a shortage of nearly 2,000 teachers both at primary and secondary levels.

“As leaders, we understand the magnitude of the problem and that is why we have decided to fully sponsor any student who meets the teacher training requirement. But it starts with valuing education, he said.

 
 

Abdi said the delay of the 2017-18 bursary fund was caused by the need to comply with the Public Finance Management Act  and other regulations.

He said the county has since resolved the issue and the amended Wajir County Bursary Fund Act, 2019, is in place.

He urged management committees to expedite the distribution of bursaries and hinted that the fund will be increased to cater for more beneficiaries.

