Interest-free loans for vulnerable groups

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has urged women and the youth to apply for the new, no-interest Revolving Fund loans to start businesses.

The fund will benefit youth, women and persons living with disability who will be able to generate self-employment.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Garissa County Revolving Fund, Korane said women and youth are more than 70 per cent of the county’s population. But they face "enormous challenges in pursuit of social-economic empowerment".

“It's my administration's dream to economically empower a significant segment of the population marginalised for decades despite their numerical strength,” Korane said at a hotel.

He said the unexploited potential is hue among the youth, women and people living with disability. The fund will provide opportunities to exploit their potential for prosperity, he said.

“We want to reduce poverty and promote entrepreneurship,” Korane said.

Garissa becomes the third county nationwide and the first in northern Kenya to launch the revolving fund for interest-free loans.

He spoke of discriminatory policies have "greatly reduced their chances to achieve their dreams by not offering them affordable interest-free credit".