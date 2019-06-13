Wajir targets 600,000 animals in month long vaccination against Rift Valley Fever

The Wajir government has rolled out a monthlong livestock vaccination drive against Rift Valley Fever.

It targets 600,000 animals in all subcounties. Its officers will also treat weak and sick animals. The exercise was launched on Wednesday in Wajir town.

Governor Mohamed Abdi urged residents, including those at the back of the beyond, to cooperate.

“I'm directing the Livestock and Agriculture executive to ensure veterinary officers are positioned in all the subcounties so no animal is left out. They should conduct the exercise diligently and professionally,” he said.

The exercise will go a long way in building immunity, safeguarding household food security and curbing transmission of diseases from animals to humans.

It is carried out in partnership with the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project.

“Livestock is the backbone of our economy. It's for this reason that we give the sector the seriousness it deserves. Animal health service delivery is a key component of the livestock sector, which greatly contributes to the local economy," the county chief said.

"We can't take chances since most of our people depend on livestock as their only source of income, which they use to sustain their families.”

Mid last year, the county grappled with an outbreak of Rift Valley Fever, which claimed human lives and contributed to economic losses directly and indirectly.

The authorities had to ban the slaughter and sale of meat in the entire county until the disease was contained after two months.

