Close

BOOST TO FARMERS

Wajir partners WFP for water and agriculture

Every ward in the county will get five farm ponds complete with linings, each with a capacity of 500 cubic metres.

In Summary

• Rehabilitation and equipping of one high yielding borehole for high-value crop production will be done in every ward. 

• Governor Abdi said low-risk technical interventions will also be carried out including training and equipping beekeepers and training farmers and provide improved kienyeji cockerels to improve local poultry.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
12 June 2019 - 00:00
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi speaking during the function in Wajir town on Tuesday
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi speaking during the function in Wajir town on Tuesday
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Wajir county government yesterday began construction of water pans for residents to use in both crop and livestock cultivation. 

The initiative supported by the World Food Programme will also include desilting and expansion of existing water pan and construction of farm ponds. 

The programmes are aimed at improving the livelihoods of residents and will be complete by the end of the year. 

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Governor Mohammed Abdi said his administration is committed to creating a favourable environment for the agriculture sector to realise its optimal potential.

Every ward in the county will get five farm ponds complete with linings, each with a capacity of 500 cubic metres and rehabilitation and equipping of one high yielding borehole for high-value crop production.

Governor Abdi said low-risk technical interventions will also be carried out including training and equipping beekeepers and training farmers and provide improved kienyeji cockerels to improve local poultry.

“We will support our farmers in accessing affordable farm inputs such as quality seeds and seedlings so that the objective of food security is realised through improved yields,” the governor said.

The governor promised support improvements in post-harvest handling of crops so as to minimise losses and ensure food is available all year round.

Abdi further said that livestock production will also be supported by enabling farmers get access to improved breeds that consume less feed but yield more milk.

“In this sector, my government will drive public-private partnership so that animal feeds can be manufactured locally thereby making it more affordable and available to farmers when needed,” he said. 

He challenged the youth to actively take up fish farming as the enterprise guarantees good returns.

“The fisheries sub-sector is an area that has not been exploited in my county and can be a major poverty reduction strategy as well as significantly contributing to reducing malnutrition. The potential for the county to produce fish is very high and the demand is good,” he said.

The WFP Country Director Annalisa Conte said that her organisation will continue supporting county governments especially in the arid and semi-arid areas in the sectors of water and agriculture.

“I want to encourage youth and women to take advantage of the support being offered to them to engage in agricultural enterprises for food security and income generation,” she said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
12 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Magistrate refuses to handle Sang case over relationship
    15h ago Rift Valley

  2. Man stones mother to death after 'asking too many questions'
    1d ago Central

  3. Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail
    10h ago Rift Valley

  4. Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos