Tana River man killed by hippo on way to his farm

A man was on Saturday morning killed by a hippo in Tana River county.

Hassan Abagala, 68, had left his home in Adama village, for the farm when he was attacked by the animal.

His family said he left home for the farm after morning prayers.

Residents have called on Kenya Wildlife Service to intervene saying lions and crocodiles were also roaming villages.

Adama village headman Hassan Mohammed faulted KWS, saying the agency was not doing enough to protect the lives and property of residents.

He asked KWS to drive away the wild animals.

"The wild animals are roaming freely closely to human settlements. This is dengarous and KWS must address this problem to avoid further loss of lives," Mohammed said.

Area MCA Abdi Ergamso asked KWS to compensate the victim's family, saying he was their breadwinner.

Ergamso said several others have been maimed from wildlife attacks and cannot provide for their families.

The county lawmaker asked KWS to conduct constant patrols along River Tana to ensure wildlife do not attack human beings.