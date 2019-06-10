Close

SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD

'Stressed' Mandera-based cop commits suicide

County police boss Kosiom says Wesonga might have been stressed by the strange work environment in Banisa

In Summary

• Edwin Wesonga, attached to Malkaruka AP camp, shot himself dead on Saturday evening.

by STAR REPORTER
North Eastern
10 June 2019 - 00:00

A Mandera-based police officer on Saturday committed suicide under unknown circumstances.

Edwin Wesonga was attached to Malkaruka Administration Police camp in the remote parts of Banisa.

 

Mandera county police commander Jeremiah Kosiom said Wesonga had just returned to work after spending a three-week leave at his rural home in Kitale.

Kosiom said preliminary investigations showed the officer shot himself dead.

"From our end, we suspect the officer was stressed by the strange environment as he is a new recruit," Kosiom said.

The police boss urged officers to seek counseling whenever confronted with challenges.

Wesonga did not leave behind any note on he had opted to take away his life. Close family sources said he had no marital problems.


