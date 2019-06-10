'Stressed' Mandera-based cop commits suicide

A Mandera-based police officer on Saturday committed suicide under unknown circumstances.

Edwin Wesonga was attached to Malkaruka Administration Police camp in the remote parts of Banisa.

Mandera county police commander Jeremiah Kosiom said Wesonga had just returned to work after spending a three-week leave at his rural home in Kitale.

Kosiom said preliminary investigations showed the officer shot himself dead.

"From our end, we suspect the officer was stressed by the strange environment as he is a new recruit," Kosiom said.

The police boss urged officers to seek counseling whenever confronted with challenges.

Wesonga did not leave behind any note on he had opted to take away his life. Close family sources said he had no marital problems.