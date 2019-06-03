Garissa residents urged to report suspects to help war on insecurity

Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi has once again appealed to residents to remain alert and report crime suspects.

He said criminals exploit even the slightest of opportunities to strike and should never be let to roam. Mwangi spoke on Saturday during Madaraka Day celebrations at Garissa Primary School.

“We should at all times remain alert and be wary of our environment, lest we be caught off-guard by our enemies. As a county, we have come a long way in not only restoring security but also sustaining it for the past few years,” he said.

“The security we enjoy today is because of the cooperation between security agencies and wananchi who have continuously volunteered information that helps in thwarting would-be terror attacks.”

Garissa town had been the epicentre of terror activities, with the worst attack staged at Garissa University on April 2, 2015, when 148 people, mostly students, were massacred by Shabaab militants. Of late, the town has remained relatively calm.

Other leaders urged security agents to treat all information volunteered to them with confidentiality.

Kenya Livestock Marketing Council chairperson Dubat Amey said the trust between the security agents and residents should be jealously guarded to protect the gains made.

“As elders and elected leaders, we made a resolve after painstakingly agreeing to work with the government, despite death threats from al Shabaab accomplices,” he said.

Garissa Peace Committee secretary Hassan Osman praised the government for changing tack in the fight against terror by bringing on board elders, the youth, women and elected leaders.

“We need to give credit where it's due. We are seeing a change of heart and tack in the fight against terror. As residents, we feel we are part of the fight against terrorism, which had threatened to tear apart the region and cripple the economy,” he said.

