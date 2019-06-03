Garissa assembly not a rubberstamp for executive, says MCA

Garissa county assembly Majority leader Mohamed Gabow on Sunday dismissed claims that MCAs are used by the executive to rubberstamp its plans.

Gabow said they are steadfast in their oversight role and will continue to work for the benefit of residents.

Last week, a video went viral on social media in which two MCAs said they have been earning despite not having specific roles. Fafi's Hassan Halane and his Bura counterpart Abdullahi Kabe said voters were to blame for the county's underdevelopment.

They said the executive had "literary taken over the county assembly and is calling the shots".

But addressing the press in Garissa town, Gabow said they have played their role without fear or favour.

"Where the executive has done well, we support and commend it, but where we feel it is at fault, we point out and demand that it should be rectified,” he said.

“The two have their right to express their feelings, but, according to the majority, the assembly has never deviated from its roles of defending the rights of Garissa residents who elected them.”

Gabow said they recently revoked the recruitment of more than 300 health workers by the County Public Service Board. He cited this as an example of how independent they have been in their work.

He said after receiving several complains from civil society groups, residents and job applicants, the assembly concluded that there were malpractices in the entire hiring exercise and ordered a repeat.

Gabow said the assembly also made several amendments to the Finance Bill and the 2019-20 budget to reflect the aspirations and the demands of the residents.

He lashed out at social media users for "criticising anything and everything done by the assembly or the executive".

Gabow said such people have ill motives, adding, however, that they are answerable to wananchi and have no problem with constructive criticism that helps them to improve their work.

