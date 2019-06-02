Marsabit residents urged to live in harmony

He appealed to the residents to donate blood to help in the treatment of the patients admitted at the hospital. He said county referral hospital needs blood to treat outbreak of disease and those admitted with complications.

He added that high demand for blood at the hospital can only be addressed through voluntary blood donation from the members of the public.

"Patients at the hospital need sufficient blood that is screened and readily available in the blood bank," he said.

"When you donate blood, you are saving alive of someone somewhere, let's develop a culture of donating blood. " he added.

Deputy county boss advised social media users to restrain themselves against posting and sharing of an offensive content that might ignite conflict in the county and vowed that no amount of political arm twisting will stop the county government from actualising development agenda and maintained that they would focus on addressing challenges facing citizens and called for a prayer day.

Gubo said, the speed at which security apparatus respond to conflict determines how fast it is solved.

"The more the delay, the more people get sucked in a conflict," he said.