Youth idleness a ticking bomb, says Mutua

• Governor Mutua wants the Youth ministry to collect the details of unemployed youngsters to plan better for them. 

• The county government is providing free training in 39 polytechnics to empower the youth.

RESTLESS GENERATION: Governor Alfred Mutua and his officials inspect the construction of Mavoko Stadium in Athi River on Friday
Idleness among the youth should be a matter of great concern among leaders, according to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mutua says the youth are restless by nature and they become more restless when employment opportunities shrink.

“Currently, the state of idleness among our youth is a matter of great concern. As a country, we have to come up with programmes and projects to provide our youth opportunities and also keep them busy,” he said.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader spoke when he inspected the construction of Mavoko Stadium in Athi River. 

He said he had directed his Ministry of Youth, alongside other departments, to start collecting data on the number of unemployed youth and their levels of skill. This will help him to plan better for them.

“In Machakos, my government is providing free training at our 39 polytechnics to empower our youth. Even as we wait for jobs to grow, my administration is currently constructing four stadiums, out of a programme to construct nine new stadiums by December of this year.  Each of these stadiums will have a youth academy and a social hall.”

Mutua wants to engage Machakos youth and grow their talent in a structured way.

Other stadiums under construction are Masii, Ikombe and Kinyui. The construction of others in Mitaboni, Kangundo, Ekalakala, Kalama and Machakos town will start in July.

Mutua said once the stadiums are complete, Machakos will from next year, be able to host international events in nine IAFF and Fifa approved stadiums.

“We will even be able to host a World Cup-type event in Machakos alone. That after all, is what development is all about. Building infrastructure, creating employment and opportunities for our great people of Kenya."

 

Edited by R.Wamochie

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
31 May 2019 - 00:00

