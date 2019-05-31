Refugee commits suicide for 'failing to meet goals'

A 26-year-old refugee in Dadaab camp committed suicide on Thursday because of depression over a low national exam score and few prospects.

Born in Ifo, one of Dadaab's camps, Mohamed Ahmed’s body hanged himself from a rafter in his house where he lived alone. His parents were repatriated to Somalia.

Neighbours described him as a jovial and hardworking student who wanted a better future for himself and his parents.

“Both his mother and father have gone back to Somalia under voluntary repatriation, he was left behind to pursue his secondary education at Ifo Secondary School,” neighbour Abdi Ali said.

Ali said Ahmed was a bright student and was heartbroken when he scored a D+ in last year’s the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

Refugee students who score B+ and above in the exam have been assisted by various organisations to pursue higher learning in Canada, hence, they work hard to get relocated and find a better future.

“Ahmed was so traumatised, especially when he wasn’t allowed to repeat the class in the same school managed by a UN partner. His colleagues who performed well went to Canada and have been sending him photos,” the neighbour told the Star on Thursday.

Ahmed was getting his Iftar and Suhur Ramadhan meals from neighbours, Ali said.

“But on Wednesday he never came for food, raising suspicion from neighbours who found his body,” he said.

In a suicide note found at the house, he said he had failed to attain his expectations in life.

After his rejection to his former school, he enrolled himself in Gedi Secondary School, a private institution.

Principal Ndonga Elias said they learned of his death after he failed to report to school.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)