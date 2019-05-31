Isiolo SMEs, artisans seek tenders

Contractors and workers in small and medium enterprises have complained the county and private developers fail to give them tenders.

They say almost all lucrative deals are given to foreigners, especially the Chinese, excluding them.

Isiolo Contractors’ Association chairman Ismail Galma said the county government was undertaking at least six major projects, including the construction of the Isiolo market, stadium, county headquarters offices and the Ngarendare Bridge.

All are being done by Chinese contractors, he said.

Galma spoke after meeting officials from the National Construction Authority who doing research in Isiolo on Wednesday.

“Contractors purchase building materials from Nairobi and other places, but most could be supplied by local business people. Skilled local artisans such as masons, carpenters, welders, plumbers and electricians have also been ignored.

"Contractors choose to work with people from other parts of the country who provide cheaper labour,” he said.

Galma called on Governor Mohammed Kuti to ensure that residents benefit from all projects.

He said to foster economic growth, all the projects should have local contractors, especially youths, to meet the constitutional threshold of one-third government tenders for youth, women and people living with disabilities.

“The Contractors’ association will look to work with local skilled artisans to push for their rights and ensure they are recognised and offered their rightful share of county resources,” Galma said.

Jua Kali Artisans treasurer Lawrence Akwima also said the industry was on its knees as their products such as doors, windows and furniture were increasingly being ignored, leaving them with dead stock.

He said young people working in the sector must earn from their skills.

NCA's Upper Eastern regional coordinator Festus Muriera urged all contractors and artisans in the construction industry to ensure that they are accredited. Muriera oversees operations in Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu counties.

He said the authority was giving free accreditation in NCA offices and Huduma Centres, an offer that will expire on June 30.

Muriera urged them to take advantage of the free offer since they will be required to pay Sh1,000 for artisans, while site inspectors will be required to part with Sh2,000 for accreditation after the period elapses.

“Accreditation will weed out unqualified personnel from construction sites, ensure quality work and reduce ugly incidents where houses either collapse or are bought down by the authority due to poor workmanship," he said.

Muriera added, "Penalties could soon be imposed on those who fail to comply, just as is the case with contractors."

(Edited by R.Wamochie)