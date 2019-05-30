Turkey agency to offer free spectacles to pupils in Garissa

School children in Garissa county struggling with eye problems will now get free prescription eyeglasses and treatment.

This was announced during a meeting between Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency officials and a team from the County Department of Health led by executive Ahmednadhir Omar and chief officer Isnino Rage in Garissa on Wednesday.

The Tika team, which was led by Programme Coordinator Emre Yüksek and programme officer Pardeep Bhuee had day-long engagements with the Health department officials, where they discussed details of a scheduled eye medical/surgical camp at Garissa Referral Hospital in July.

The Turkish agency officials and the health team visited Hyuga Primary School where they had discussions with the school administration about the forthcoming camp and engaged Class 8 pupils. They also met pupils who are struggling with eye conditions.

Ahmednadhir said his docket will have continuous eye screening at schools for early detection and intervention.

The teams later had an extensive tour of Garissa Referral Hospital where they inspected equipment’s previously donated by the Turkish development agency which are used at various units of the referral hospital, including Radiology and New Born Unit.

“We agreed to work more closely with them to improve our partnership in the interest of the people of Garissa,” Omar said.

Tika expressed how impressed they were with the positive impact their contribution had on the people of Garissa.