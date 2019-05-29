Woman to serve six years for trafficking bhang

A woman found guilty of drug trafficking drugs has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by a Mandera court.

Nehma Adan Maalim on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking bhang and Cozepam in Metata Estate within Mandera town on September 3 last year.

Resident magistrate Duncan Mtai abandoned an alternative charge of child theft against the accused, which was to add up to the third charge.

Maalim will serve six years or pay a fine of Sh30, 000 for being in possession of 180 Cozepam tablets in her kiosk that she intended to sell.

The second count read, "...trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to the Anti-narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act where she would serve six years or pay a fine of Sh200,000."

The two sentences will run concurrently.

Maalim was allegedly found trafficking bhang valued at Sh8,700.

In mitigation, the accused accepted the two charges but asked for leniency saying she has young children who would suffer if she were sentenced.

Mtai said drug abuse is a menace to youth who "are the future of the country's development".

The court gave Maalim 14 days to appeal.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)