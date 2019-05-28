Garissa policy to reduce conflict, build unity

• Garissa is trying to enhance peacebuilding in the Frontier Counties Development Council Bloc.
An initiative led by Garissa county aims to develop a policy to build social cohesion in the frontier counties, Deputy County Secretary Abdirashid Hussein has said.
County officials are analysing the existing institutional, legal and policy frameworks for peacebuilding in the Frontier Counties Development Council Bloc.
On Monday Hussein chaired a county peace forum at his office and engaged stakeholders who will help prepare the policy.
The deputy secretary said the development of a peacebuilding and conflict management and cohesion policy will provide a foundation for programmes.
Hussein is also the chairman of the FCDC’s Sector Forum for Peace, Conflict Management and Cohesion.
It is time our local community at the grassroots takes up the bigger responsibility and burden of making and keeping the peaceDeputy County Secretary Abdirashid Hussein
He said Garissa will continue to reach out to the FCDC, regional bodies such the Inter-governmental Authority on Development, the European Union, the United States Agency for International Development and other development partners.
The county will seek additional resources to support inter- and intra-county, regional and cross-border programmes for pastoralist communities.
“It is time, our local community at the grassroots takes up the bigger responsibility and burden of making and keeping the peace,” Hussein said.
The region needs a lasting solution because it has been plagued by conflicts along the border with Somalia, he said.
Last week, Governor Ali Korane expressed concerns over the persistent border clashes between Garissa and Isiolo.
The clashes between the Somalis from Lagdera and the Boranas from Isiolo South have claimed many lives. Property has been destroyed and animals killed.
Korane said communities from both sides should be engaged for lasting solutions.
(Edited by O. Owino)