Garissa policy to reduce conflict, build unity

An initiative led by Garissa county aims to develop a policy to build social cohesion in the frontier counties, Deputy County Secretary Abdirashid Hussein has said.

County officials are analysing the existing institutional, legal and policy frameworks for peacebuilding in the Frontier Counties Development Council Bloc.

On Monday Hussein chaired a county peace forum at his office and engaged stakeholders who will help prepare the policy.

The deputy secretary said the development of a peacebuilding and conflict management and cohesion policy will provide a foundation for programmes.

Hussein is also the chairman of the FCDC’s Sector Forum for Peace, Conflict Management and Cohesion.