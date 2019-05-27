We get paid for doing nothing, say MCAs

Garissa residents are yet to come to term with the admission by some MCAs that they draw salaries without specific roles in the assembly.

In a clip that has gone viral, Fafi Ward Representative Hassan Halane took a swipe at the electorate. He said they should not blame MCAs for under-development in the county.

Instead, the county government should be blamed for failing to implement meaningful development for the residents, he said.

"You elected us so that we can only draw salaries and take care of our families and sometimes chip in to assist you [the electorate] financially. Otherwise, there is nothing we can do for you people," he said.

The leaders were speaking at Alinjugur last week when area Member of Parliament Abdikarim Osman was disbursing bursaries.

“You think we have something to do for you; we cannot even influence the recruitment of people in the county government. We must tell you the truth, MCAs are doing absolutely nothing in the assembly,” he said.

The vocal Fafi MCA, who was recently in the forefront pushing for the impeachment of speaker Ibrahim Abbas, said there was a need to empower the assemblies for them to execute their mandate effectively.

His Bura counterpart said the MCAs do not have resources that can be of benefits to the voters.

Most of the county assemblies have been blamed for failing to deliver.

Activist Halima Mohamed said she was not surprised by the remarks by the MCAs whom she accused of letting residents down.

"It is like the MCAs forget what they were elected to do. Such utterances only serve to show their level of ignorance and failure to know why in the first place they were elected to that assembly,” she said.

Assembly speaker Ibrahim Abbas, a former Ijara MP was voted in as results of massive lobbying by the governor Ali Korane.