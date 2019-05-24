Abdi reshuffles cabinet, warns lazy Wajir workers

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has reshuffled his cabinet in a move aimed at improving services.

Water executive Abdihafid Yarrow has been moved to the Department of Roads and Transport in the same capacity. Environment and Energy's Ebla Bashir will take over from Yarrow.

Ismail Issack who headed the Roads docket was moved to Trade, ICT and E-government with Roney Mayow leaving the docket to replace Bashir.

The changes were announced in a circular signed by acting county secretary Abdullahi Hassan on Tuesday.

Speaking in Wajir town on Thursday, Abdi said he expects each employee to give value for the money they earn in salaries.

He threatened to "crack the whip" on lazy and underperforming workers saying it will no longer be "business as usual."

“Those who do not wish to work with us in serving residents should just pack and go voluntarily and not wait to be sacked,” Abdi said.

He said all employees were expected to be morally responsible in the delivery of services.

He said work professionalism and adherence to standards of ethics including the dress code is the core aspect of his administration.

He warned against absenteeism from work, saying it will not be tolerated.

The governor said he was keen on delivering promises made to the electorate saying failure is not an option. He urged for teamwork.

“Discipline in adhering to hierarchy and respect for each other must be followed to the letter. We must be a civilised society with integrity,” he said.

“The problems Wajir faces will only be solved by ourselves but not by people from outside. So it is my appeal that we remain committed and dedicated in our work.”

edited by Peter Obuya