MARSABIT KILLINGS

Two herders killed by bandits in Marsabit

In Summary

Crime scene

Two people died in Forra, Marsabit county, after their house was ambushed by the gunmen on Wednesday night.

The attackers ran away after killing the two headers without taking away their livestock.

County commander Steve Oloo confirmed the incident, and appealed members of the public to provide information that might lead to arrest of the assailants.

The reason behind the attack is still not known.

Similar incident happened on Saturday where a man was shot and seriously injured.

by ABDIKADIR CHARI
North Eastern
23 May 2019 - 16:43

