Governor Roba calls for peace, unity between Mandera clans

Mandera Governor Ali Roba yesterday urged local communities to live together in peace and never allow anything or anyone to divide them.

The call followed fears of hostilities between the Garre and Degodia clans. One person was reportedly killed at the Ethiopian border a few days ago. Roba said residents cannot afford to live in constant fear. He spoke in Banisa subcounty.

Mandera was the epicentre of bloody clan clashes from 2011 to 2013. Several people were killed and hundreds of others displaced.

“We all know where we were a few years ago. We don’t want to go back there. Never should we allow such things to happen in our society again. Peace is paramount,” the county chief said.

“We'll continue engaging the elders and the residents of Malkamari, Choroqo and Banisa town to prevent further spillover into Kenya. I'm happy to report that after our meeting, the situation is calm and the fears have been allayed.”

Roba recently said previous interclan clashes had made it difficult to run the county and implement development projects. The clashes continued for two years into devolution. He spoke during a peace meeting in Addis Ababa.

Yesterday, he thanked the Mandera communities for cooperating with the authorities in bringing the perpetrators of crimes to book.

“A criminal is a criminal whether from clan X or Y. We are brothers and sisters, let's live together in peace.”

Also present were Senator Mohamed Mohamud, MPs Bashir Abdullahi of Mandera North, Kullow Maalim (Banisa) and MCAs. They pledged to continue preaching peace.

Maalim said a prosperous county can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

“As communities, we share a lot in common. We have many things that unite us than those that divide us. Never at any given time should we allow a few self-seekers to divide us. We'll continue living together for as long as we are alive,” he said.

