Garissa leaders oppose call for low population

Garissa leaders have accused the government of double-standards for pegging allocation of resources on population while, at the same time, promoting family planning.

Mohamed Gabow, the county assembly majority leader, called the government's policy contradictory.

“On one hand the government is saying that resources will be allocated based on population while on the other they are talking about things like family planning,” Gabow said in Garissa on Thursday at a meeting organised by the National Council for Population and Development.

"As leaders we think this issues should be handled in such a way that there are so many parameters that should determine resource allocation in a way that is balanced,” he added.

The council had organised the meeting to engage religious leaders, politicians and policy makers to support family planning.

Regional population boss Moses Ouma said health and environmental issues were not being addressed properly and urged the local leadership and religious leaders to help in sensitising the community.

Ouma was addressing MCAs drawn from the committees of health, budget and planning together with key representatives from line ministries and departments both at national and county levels.

He noted some of the challenges that hinder economic growth include poverty, high mortality levels, illiteracy, unemployment and limited resources.

The contraceptive prevalence rate in Garissa stands at 5.5 per cent while more than 60 per cent of the people live below the poverty line.

Ouma said the council’s main concern was quality population.

He said not much has been included in the annual development plan by the ministry of health and the planning department.

“That is why there is need to interact with members of the county assembly, being the legislative arm, if we can get their support. If they include these issues in the county budget they will be able to attract resources from the county coffers,” Ouma said.

“As we all know poverty breeds children because when you are poor you have no economic alternatives in life. That is why we want engage all the relevant stakeholders to make sure that the issue is addressed,” he added.

Patrick Okelo from the finance and economic planning said the department has put in place all the plans that will ensure the CIDP is implemented.