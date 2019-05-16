Police lorry kills 50 goats in Masalani accident

More than 50 goats were killed after they were run over by a police lorry in Masalani, Garissa county on Wednesday.

The accident happened after brakes for the lorry belonging to Masalani police station failed. A witness said the vehicle also had poor headlights when it ran over the goats.

The goats were crossing the road when the lorry hit them.

Photos widely shared on Facebook showed the lorry standing in the middle of the road with carcasses of the goats strewn all over. The vehicle’s number plate was on the dashboard while one of its headlights was still on.

The accidents caused uproar amongst residents who demanded compensation. They called for the arrest of the driver.

“The vehicle itself looks old and unroadworthy. How can police a vehicle move around with just one headlight? Salat Osman said.

Osman lost part of his herd in the accident. He said the government must compensate. "I'm an elderly person who solely depends on the livestock,' he said.

There were allegations the driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The Star could not independently verify the claims.

When sought for comment Masalani police boss Richard Bianga said he was not aware of the accident because he was on leave. His juniors could not be reached for comment.

