DEVOLUTION BENEFITS

Wajir's first renal dialysis unit launched

'This is part of the fruits of devolution that we were yearning for decades'

In Summary

• The renal dialysis unit launched yesterday by Governor Mohamed Abdi on Sunday can serve five patients at a go.

• Patients will no longer travel to Garissa and Nairobi for treatment.

Governor Mohamed Abdi (in Kaunda suit) visits a renal dialysis unit beneficiary at the Wajir County Referral Hospital yesterday.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Wajir’s first kidney dialysis machine was launched yesterday at the County Referral Hospital.

Governor Mohamed Abdi, who launched the unit, said residents will no longer have to travel to other counties for dialysis. The machine can serve five patients at a go.

“Today is a historic day in Wajir, I feel extremely proud to officially launch this unit that will be of great help to our people. This is part of the fruits of devolution that we were yearning for decades.

”All Wajir patients who used to seek dialysis treatment in Garissa and Nairobi will no longer travel long distances to seek treatment. We have stocked the unit to ensure uninterrupted services,” the governor said.

Four patients had been dialysed by yesterday.

The project is a county government partnership with the national government. Abdi said 13 medical personnel have been trained to run the unit and more will be trained. 

“This will go along way in reducing the cost of referrals and the suffering of patients’ relatives who had to stay away from home to access services in other counties,” the governor said.

The referral hospital also has an incinerator, vaccine county depot, renovated kitchen, a physiotherapy unit and a laboratory.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
13 May 2019 - 00:00

