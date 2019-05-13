Wajir's first renal dialysis unit launched

Wajir’s first kidney dialysis machine was launched yesterday at the County Referral Hospital.

Governor Mohamed Abdi, who launched the unit, said residents will no longer have to travel to other counties for dialysis. The machine can serve five patients at a go.

“Today is a historic day in Wajir, I feel extremely proud to officially launch this unit that will be of great help to our people. This is part of the fruits of devolution that we were yearning for decades.

”All Wajir patients who used to seek dialysis treatment in Garissa and Nairobi will no longer travel long distances to seek treatment. We have stocked the unit to ensure uninterrupted services,” the governor said.

Four patients had been dialysed by yesterday.

The project is a county government partnership with the national government. Abdi said 13 medical personnel have been trained to run the unit and more will be trained.

“This will go along way in reducing the cost of referrals and the suffering of patients’ relatives who had to stay away from home to access services in other counties,” the governor said.

The referral hospital also has an incinerator, vaccine county depot, renovated kitchen, a physiotherapy unit and a laboratory.