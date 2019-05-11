Protesters barricade Garissa-Nairobi road over 'overtaxation'

Transport along the Garissa-Nairobi road was halted on Friday after angry businessmen at Madogo trading centre barricaded the highway to protest"over taxation" by the Garissa county government.

They cited harassment by revenue clerks whom they said frequently visit their business premises and demand double payments.

"Those who fail to comply are arrested and taken to court with trumped-up charges.

They said 15 traders have been charged for noncompliance in the last 10 days alone. The suspects are out on bail.

Peter Muthee who owns cereals store said their efforts to seek an audience with the authorities have failed. They said the officers only said they have to comply.

"We're here to say that enough is enough. We'll not allow them to overtax us because we know our rights. There is no way a single business premise can be issued with two licences,” Muthee said.

He said the traders had resolved not to pay more taxes. "We'll soon be moving to court to have them compelled to refund the extra levies they have been collecting from us," Muthee said.

The licences seen by the Star showed single business premises were paying twice while others thrice.

Andrew Kimani said they will no longer pay cash to the revenue collectors. He demanded that traders be given a paybill number through which to remit taxes.

"That is the only way to end this corruption," Kimani said.

Eatery owner Mary Muthee said it was unfortunate that traders were being overtaxed yet services remained poor.

"These people are only interested in taking our money and yet they are not giving us proper services," She said citing lack of public toilets.

"We are forced to rush to return to our residential areas when responding to a call of nature. Litter is also strewn everywhere in the town,” Mary said.

County director of revenue Franc Daido denied the allegations of double taxation and harassment. He accused the traders of refusing to cooperate.

“As a county, we are simply enforcing the Finance Act 2016. Unfortunately, when our revenue clerks go to these traders they face strong resistance. The traders simply don’t want to pay,” Daido told the Star on phone.

Edited by P. Obuya